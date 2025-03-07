Charles Bromley Earnshaw admitted having cocaine, cannabis, and dimethoxy-4-chloroamphetamine (DOC) at his home.
He will be sentenced in summary court on March 13, after a probation report has been prepared.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police executed a search warrant at Earnshaw’s address, at Loop Road, on September 4, at 9.05am.
They found 16.4 grams of cocaine, which they valued at £1,640, and 6.1 grams of cannabis, said to be worth £122.
Also found were doses of a drug said to be known as DOC, is psychedelic drug of the phenethylamine and amphetamine chemical classes.
During an interview, Earnshaw told police that all the drugs were for personal use.
Mr Swain submitted that the case was suitable to remain in summary court for sentencing.
Defence advocate Peter Taylor agreed, and asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing, saying that it was hoped that a community-based penalty could be looked at.
Bail has been granted in the sum of £500, with conditions for the defendant to live at his home address, and not leave the island without court consent.