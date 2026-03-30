Thirty-year-old Emily Jane Skelly failed to declare that her partner was living with her.
She admitted nine counts of the offence, between February 2023 and May 2025.
Prosecuting advocate Harry Bellis said that the offences came to light after information was received by the benefits office that a partner was residing with the defendant.
He told the court that Skelly has already started paying back the overpayment from her benefits, but at the current rate of pay, it will take 22 years to fully repay.
The maximum amount of compensation which can be awarded in summary court is £5,000 per offence, so the maximum for these offences would be £45,000.
He submitted that the case was suitable to be sentenced in summary court, bearing in mind compensation could be handled by the court, and considering the guilty pleas, and the fact that the defendant had no previous convictions.
Skelly, who lives at Close Caaig, was represented in court by advocate Helen Lobb, who asked for a probation report to be prepared.
Ms Lobb said that her client had also made admissions in interview and that her benefits claim had not been fraudulent from the outset.
The advocate said that Skelly had paid back just over £1,000 so far, and was undertaking further education in the hope that it could secure her a better job, which would then result in her paying back the overpayment quicker.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood accepted summary court jurisdiction and adjourned sentencing until May 19.
The case will be due for mention on May 5.
Bail continues.