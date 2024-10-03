Luke Lord, of Bircham Avenue, will be sentenced on November 26 after a probation report has been prepared.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that 20-year-old Lord was ejected from the Douglas night spot on August 31, at 2.20am.
He had refused to leave, so was being escorted out by two security officers.
However, as they were taking him out, Lord and one of the bouncers fell to the ground.
Lord tried to kick the bouncer but was unsuccessful, however he then threw three punches at him, with only one making contact, to the right temple.
Police arrived and the defendant was arrested and taken to police headquarters.
Once there, he punched the wall of a cell, causing his fist to bleed, and blood to get on the cell wall and floor.
This resulted in a cleaning fee of £150 and the property damage charge.
He was later interviewed but answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
Defence advocate Deborah Myerscough asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Bail has been granted with a condition to contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the report.