Jamie Christopher Hall was released on November 28 but required to wear an ankle tracker.
It was found discarded behind the National Sports Centre.
The 35-year-old appeared before magistrates on December 18, admitting criminal damage to the tag, which was valued at £400.
Prosecuting advocate Kate Alexander told the court that Hall had signed a contract when he was fitted with the tag, agreeing not to damage or alter it.
On December 10, police were looking for him in relation to a different matter, but they found the broken tracking tag behind the National Sports Centre.
The strap had been forcibly removed.
Hall presented himself at police headquarters that evening, and when interviewed, answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers said these were unusual circumstances and asked the court to deal with the case by way of a conditional discharge.
Mr Rodgers said that Hall had been recalled to prison to serve the remainder of his previous sentence for drug offences, which would run until June 2026, and it would now be difficult to challenge that.
The advocate said his client’s behaviour in prison had been excellent, with him being given a trusted position, chairing the prison council, and going on outside workgroups.
However, Mr Rodgers said that after Hall’s last meeting with probation, it appeared that he was on the verge of being recalled to prison for actions before the tag incident.
The advocate said that this had made the defendant unhappy and he'd made the foolish decision to then remove his tag.
However, he said Hall had returned the battery pack and beacon undamaged.
Magistrates sentenced Hall to 12 weeks’ custody to run consecutively to his previous sentence.