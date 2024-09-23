Shaun David Bignell is accused of repeatedly punching a woman and strangling her, then chasing her towards Ramsey Fire Station.
The 34-year-old broke a window panel at the fire station, as well as the windscreen of the woman’s car, which was in Bowring Road.
A fourth charge, of assault causing actual bodily harm, was withdrawn by the prosecution in light of the three guilty pleas.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon submitted that the case was too serious for summary court sentencing and should go to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
The court heard that Bignell, of Close Ollay, is currently subject to a suspended sentence, imposed in March after he kicked open a woman’s door.
Defence advocate Helen Lobb agreed that sentencing should take place in the higher court and said that a basis of plea may be submitted before sentencing.
No bail application was made and Bignell is remanded at the Isle of Man Prison.