Island drag act Vida LaFierce is celebrating more than 10 years of performing with a brand-new series of regular shows at Encore at Sir Norman’s Bar.
Known as the island’s ‘Original Queen Diva,’ Vida is bringing her signature blend of glamour, humour and powerhouse vocals to audiences every two weeks at the venue located within the Sefton Hotel.
The new residency officially premiered on March 21 and will continue fortnightly, with performances starting at 9pm.
Fans can expect an evening packed with live singing, theatrical flair and plenty of personality, as Vida performs a wide-ranging repertoire inspired by iconic divas and musical theatre.
From the glitz of Las Vegas to the magic of Broadway and the West End, the show promises something for everyone.
After taking time away to focus on other creative projects, Vida says she is thrilled to return to entertaining live audiences.
Vida said: ‘I’m absolutely thrilled to be back doing my thing and putting smiles on peoples faces.
‘I think with all the crazy and depressing stuff going on in the world, it’s so important to have nights where we can just cut loose, have a great time and enjoy ourselves.
‘A good sing and dance with some laughter and cheer is the best escape - especially in such a nice place where they also do fab food and drinks, it’s really the whole package!’
The residency marks a welcome comeback, offering a vibrant night out filled with laughter, music and high-energy performance.
Performing is second nature to Vida: ‘For me, performing is my very favourite thing. I get to glam up, sing my favourite songs and make people smile, who wouldn’t love that?
‘I’m so lucky that I’ve been able to do this for over a decade so far and it just gets more and more fun. It never gets boring and just keeps getting better. I can’t imagine not being able to do it. In fact, when I had a little time out, I missed it so much I couldn’t wait to be back doing my thing.’
‘Being a performer has done so much for me on a personal level and I get to meet all sorts of amazing people that I wouldn’t have had the pleasure of meeting otherwise, so it’s a whole world of adventure and fun experiences.
‘The focus is on spreading joy, making people smile, and creating a fun, uplifting atmosphere.’
Last year, they were thrilled to take part in ‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ with the Manx Operatic Society which is one of their favourite shows.
Audiences can expect dazzling costumes, sparkling sequins, and lively audience interaction, with singing and dancing along strongly encouraged.
The residency is set to become a regular highlight of Douglas’s nightlife, delivering feel-good entertainment with a fabulously camp twist.
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