Douglas Choral Union (DCU) has announced the recipients of its 2025/26 bursary, reaffirming its long-standing commitment to supporting aspiring performers and creatives from across the island.
Now celebrating its 15th year, the DCU Bursary offers valuable financial assistance to individuals pursuing further education and professional training in the arts.
The initiative is made possible through the continued support of Douglas law firm DQ Advocates, whose sponsorship has played a key role in nurturing emerging Manx talent over the years.
This year’s recipients reflect a diverse cross-section of the performing arts, from musical theatre to acting and music therapy.
Joshua Mooney, 17, has already begun his professional diploma in musical theatre at The Hammond, one of the UK’s leading performing arts institutions.
His acceptance was particularly notable, having achieved the highest marks among all male auditionees, an outstanding accomplishment that highlights his potential within a highly competitive field.
Ellie Quayle, 27, has been awarded support as she prepares to undertake a Master’s degree in Music Therapy Studies.
Music therapy is an expanding discipline that uses music within clinical and therapeutic settings to support individuals with a wide range of physical, emotional and mental health needs, and her work will contribute to this increasingly important field.
Orry Wilson, 19, has secured a place on the BA (Hons) Acting course at Royal Birmingham Conservatoire, where he will begin a three-year programme this September, developing his craft at one of the UK’s most respected drama schools.
The DCU Bursary is open to all island residents, regardless of whether they are members of Douglas Choral Union, and supports study across all aspects of theatre and the arts, both on stage and behind the scenes.
Since its inception, the partnership between DCU and DQ Advocates has supported more than 28 individuals in accessing specialist training opportunities.
Many former recipients have gone on to successful careers, with credits spanning West End productions, UK and international tours, cruise performances, BBC programmes and appearances at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, as well as work in directing, producing and community theatre.
Last year’s recipients, Hannah Clinton and Liam Behan, continue to build their careers in musical theatre, following in the footsteps of an increasingly impressive alumni network.
Alongside its educational initiatives, DCU remains active on the local stage.
The organisation recently enjoyed a successful run of Guys and Dolls at the Gaiety Theatre, and is already looking ahead to its next major production, Saturday Night Fever, with auditions scheduled for this summer.
- Are you a local artist, author, or musician? Do you have an exciting event coming up? We want to hear from you! Island Life in the Manx Independent is the perfect place to showcase creativity and cultural events across the Isle of Man.
Email [email protected] with details and a photo for a chance to be featured. Whether it’s a new book, an album release, or an upcoming performance, let us help spread the word!