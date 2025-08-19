The Isle of Man Constabulary Roads Policing Unit is asking motorists to avoid the area near Dhoon Primary School following a crash.
Shortly after 2.30pm, Police said officers are at the scene and are currently dealing with the road traffic collision.
The road is now closed, and it’s asking motorists to avoid the area as officers clear the area and ensure it’s safe.
A spokesperson said: ‘Officers are currently dealing with a RTC in the area of Dhoon Primary School.
‘Please avoid the area for the time being.
The spokesperson added that a further update will follow in due course.
The Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service have issued an update after assisting one person out of their rolled vehicle in Dhoon - read more HERE.