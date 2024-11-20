A 37-year-old man has been fined £600 for possessing £32 worth of cannabis.
Geoffrey Ronald Barber admitted the offence and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that Barber was spoken to by the Isle of Man Constabulary on October 26, at South Quay in Douglas.
He was seen throwing away a tobacco pouch, and when he was searched, police officers found a total of 1.6 grams of cannabis bush on him.
Barber was asked why he had thrown the tobacco pouch away, to which hew replied: ‘I thought the cannabis was inside it.’
After being arrested and taken to the police’s headquarters, he was interviewed and answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
Mr Kane said that, due to Barber’s previous convictions, an alternative disposal for the offence had not been possible.
The court heard that the defendant is currently on licence, having been released early from a prison sentence.
He was represented by advocate Helen Lobb, who asked for credit to be given for the guilty plea and admissions made to police at the scene.
Ms Lobb said that it had been a small quantity of the drug, for Barber’s personal use.
She said that he was working full-time as a scaffolder and was trying to distance himself from anything that could lead to his licence being revoked.
The advocate said that Barber, who currently resides at probation accommodation Tromode House, was trying to progress an application for medicinal cannabis.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood ordered him to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £30 per week.