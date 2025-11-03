A 54-year-old man has been fined £850 after a disturbance at a Douglas address.
Police were called after David Lawrence Blower was seen throwing clothes and furniture out of a house.
He appeared before magistrates on October 21, admitting provoking behaviour, and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge told the court that officers were called to Jubilee Terrace, where Blower had been residing, at 7.45pm, on August 16.
There’d been a report of belongings and broken glass outside the address.
When police arrived, Blower had left, but the female occupant and her brother said he had been stomping around, and shouting.
She said that she’d been upstairs and heard Blower shouting: ‘These f****** people always make trouble. Why me?
‘I’m gonna kill you.’
The woman said she wasn’t sure who the comments were directed at, but they heard glass breaking, and when she saw Blower he said: ‘I’m throwing my stuff out.’
He was said to have been throwing furniture and clothes outside.
The woman’s brother said he saw property outside and that he was slightly scared of Blower, as he got aggressive when he drank.
The defendant was later arrested in Port St Mary.
Last December, Blower was fined £800 for assaulting his step-daughter.
He was represented in court by advocate Paul Rodgers, who said the latest offence was not the most serious provoking behaviour.
The advocate said Blower had been stomping around, mildly intoxicated, but had not been speaking directly to anyone, and had been putting his own property outside.
Magistrates told the defendant: ‘We’re sure on reflection you realise this was a rather childish thing to do.
‘We would urge you to control your temper in future.’
He’ll pay the fine and costs at a rate of £100 per month.