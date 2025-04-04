Simon David Lomax was initially charged with affray, which he denied, but then entered a guilty plea to a public order offence.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge told the court that, on December 31 in 2023, Lomax was involved in an altercation with a male outside the Woodbourne Road pub.
Lomax, of Demesne Road, was said to have struck the man, with the fight spilling into the road, and the male then punching Lomax.
Magistrates sentenced the defendant to 13 weeks’ custody, suspended for two years, and also put him under a two year supervision order.
He was also given a licensing ban.