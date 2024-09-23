A Liverpool man who twice stole alcohol from Ellan Vannin Fuel on Peel Road in Douglas during the early hours of the morning has been fined £100.
Christopher Mark Walsh pleaded guilty to two theft charges and was also ordered by magistrates to pay £17.67 compensation to the shop, as well as £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge told the court that Walsh entered the shop on Wednesday, September 18, at 2.44am.
Staff said that he was shouting and grunting in pain, and he asked them for painkillers.
However, he then picked up a bottle of Blossom Hill wine and put it in his jeans pocket, as well as a can of Dr Pepper.
Walsh went to the cash till and presented another bottle of wine to buy, but was challenged about the bottle in his pocket.
He said: ‘Yes, it’s mine,’ then whimpered in pain and left the store without paying.
However, he returned at 5.40am and took another bottle of wine, telling the staff: ‘I will come back in one hour.’
He was told he needed to pay but just walked out of the store with the wine.
Walsh, who lives at Oakfield, Anfield in Liverpool, was found by police on Douglas promenade, at 8.20am.
None of the drinks were recovered and during a police interview, he answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers said that it was a straightforward case and asked magistrates to deal with the offences by way of a financial penalty.