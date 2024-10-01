A 27-year-old man has admitted drug dealing to pay off a £2,000 drug debt and support his family.
Simon Fletcher pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing cannabis with intent to supply it, as well as simple possession of MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy.
He will be sentenced in summary court on November 28, after a probation report has been prepared.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that an off-duty police officer was driving on New Castletown Road in Douglas, on February 19, when he smelt an aroma of cannabis coming from a Volkswagen Polo.
He contacted other officers, who were on duty, and they stopped the car in Ballasalla.
Fletcher, who lives at Snugborough Avenue in Union Mills, was a passenger and when asked if he had any drugs, said: ‘About an ounce of cannabis.'
Police found 62.8 grams of the drug, which they valued at £1,256, along with 8.7 grams of MDMA, which was said to be worth £348.
A search of an address in Port Erin found a further 11.6 grams of cannabis, valued at £232, as well as snap bags and scales.
During a police interview, Fletcher admitted the offences, saying he had been dealing drugs since around October 2023, but only to a small circle of friends.
He said he was attempting to pay off a drug debt of around £2,000, and to provide for his family.
He told police that he had bought the drugs in a lane in Peel, from someone he found on Snapchat, but claimed that he didn’t know them.
Fletcher said that the MDMA was for personal use, but that he didn’t like the effects, so he had intended to throw it away.
Messages were found on the defendant's phone which supported evidence of drug dealing.
Mr Swain said that the case was borderline, but was just about suitable to remain in summary court for sentencing.
Defence advocate Victoria Kinrade agreed that sentencing should take place in the lower court and asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Bail continues with a condition to contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the report.