Aaron Hugh Campbell sent a postal admission to the offence of having a vehicle in a dangerous condition, and was also ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Sara Jayne-Dodge told the court that police spoke to Campbell on August 14, at Arbory Road in Castletown.
There was a fault with his vehicle’s brakes and it was subsequently seized.
It was taken to the test centre, where a vehicle examiner deemed it unroadworthy after listing 31 defects.
In written mitigation sent to the court, Campbell said that it had been him who had told the police that there was a fault with brakes initially.
He said that he had had no idea about the other defects.
He said that he had been arrested by armed police due to a false allegation made by a former partner, and him having a gun licence.
Campbell, who lives at Edremony Estate, wrote that he would never knowingly put anyone at risk, and that he had always held a clean driving licence.
He added that it was unfortunate that the island did not have MOT tests.
Magistrates ordered him to pay the fine and costs by the end of February.