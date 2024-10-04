A 55-year-old man who was seen slumped over the wheel of his car has admitted being drunk in charge of a vehicle.
Nicholas Adam Fleming will be sentenced on November 14 after a probation report has been prepared.
He is already subject to a suspended sentence, imposed on September 10, for breaching a restraining order.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that the latest offence was committed on September 18.
Police received two reports from members of the public, advising that a male was slumped over his steering wheel, in a Ford Focus, at Archallagan Road in Crosby.
They described the male as ‘out of it’, and when officers arrived they reported that Fleming was slurring his words.
He was asked if he had been drinking but said: ‘No.’
Fleming, who lastly resided at Raad Roagan in Peel, failed a roadside breathalyser test and was subsequently arrested and taken to police headquarters.
Once there, he took a further test which produced a reading of 82, more than double the legal limit of 35.
Defence advocate Winston Taylor asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing, but said that his client had no bail address to go to.
He has therefore been remanded in custody at the Isle of Man Prison until sentencing.