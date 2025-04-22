Paul James Galbraith, of Lheannag Park, appeared before magistrates on Thursday, April 18, admitting failing to display an R plate, failing to change a vehicle ownership, and failing to maintain a light.
The first two offences were committed on February 10, while the lights offence was on December 23.
He represented himself in court and said that he had made a complaint against the police, as he felt he was being targeted.
Galbraith, aged 29, was also ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs and will pay all amounts at a rate of £20 per week.