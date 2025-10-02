Joshua Gilardoni, of Sumark Avenue, had previously denied the offence, but on September 18, changed his plea to guilty.
He will be sentenced on October 30, after a probation report has been prepared.
The court heard that Gilardoni called 999 himself on July 1, claiming he was being assaulted by multiple people in Anagh Coar.
When officers arrived, they found him shouting, screaming, and swearing.
He punched a metal seating area and refused to co-operate, then punched a metal fence.
The court heard that this was Gilardoni’s fourth similar offence.
Bail has been granted.