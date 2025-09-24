A Ramsey man has admitted failing to provide a breath sample to police.
Hugh Adam MacDonald had previously denied the offence, but he recently appeared in court changing his plea to guilty.
The 51-year-old will be sentenced on October 28 after a probation report has been prepared.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge told the court that MacDonald, who lives at Faaie Wyllin, was seen driving at Orry Street in Douglas on May 2.
He drove towards Allan Street, and went against a one-way system, then onto Demesne Road, before being stopped at Westmoreland Road.
MacDonald was represented in court by advocate Stephen Wood.
Bail continues, with a condition to contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the report.