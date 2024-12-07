A 22-year-old St John’s man who punched a bouncer has been put on probation for a year.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood also ordered him to pay £375 compensation to the bouncer and banned him from entering licensed premises, and purchasing or being sold alcohol for six months.
The court heard that the offence was committed on September 28.
Briggs, who lives at Hope Terrace, was asked to leave licensed premises but had not complied, and had punched a doorman in the head, then spat towards him.
Defence advocate Paul Glover asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty pleas.
Briggs said that he had no recollection of a significant chunk of the night or the offences.
‘He appreciates he needs to address his alcohol consumption,’ said the advocate.
Mr Glover said that community service would be difficult for his client, as he worked six days a week and had two jobs, but he would welcome the support of probation.
A probation report said that Briggs had drunk far more than usual on the night in question.
He said that he felt embarrassed when shown police body-worn camera footage.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood told the defendant: ‘If drinking alcohol has this effect on you, particularly to this extent, you may be best not drinking at all.’
Briggs was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs, which will be paid, along with the compensation, at a rate of £25 per week.