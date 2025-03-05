Twenty-year-old Luke Lord appeared at Douglas Courthouse on Tuesday, March 4, and also entered a guilty plea to possession of the class B drug.
He will be sentenced at the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Prosecuting advocate Victoria Kinrade told the court that police were on patrol on May 28, at 9.40pm, when they saw Lord and another male on Woodbourne Square in Douglas.
Lord was carrying a rucksack while the other man was carrying a JD Sports bag.
They were stopped and spoken to on Windsor Road, but then ran off with police giving chase.
The duo were caught at Richmond Grove but no longer had the bags with them.
Lord told officers: ‘Get the weed out of my pocket already,’ and when searched, 1.7 grams of cannabis was found.
The rucksack and sports bag were recovered, and in total contained 176.7 grams of cannabis, valued by police at £3,526, as well as cannabis vapes valued at £269.
When interviewed, Lord answered ‘no comment’ to questions, but handed in a prepared statement saying he had not been the owner of the rucksack he had been carrying.
Ms Kinrade submitted that the case was too serious for summary court and should be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Defence advocate Deborah Myerscough entered a basis of plea on behalf of her client, in which Lord reiterated that the bag and its contents did not belong to him and that he had been made to hold it.
This was not accepted by the prosecution.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood declined summary court jurisdiction and committed Lord, who lives at Brookfield Crescent, to the Court of General Gaol Delivery, where he will appear on March 14.
Bail continues.