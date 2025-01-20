A motorist who drove under the influence of cannabis has been fined £1,500 and banned from the roads for two years.
Forty-two-year-old Paul Ronald Norman appeared at Douglas Courthouse on Tuesday, January 14, admitting the offence.
Magistrates also ordered him to take an extended test at the end of his ban and to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Kate Alexander told the court that Norman was seen by officers from the Isle of Man Constabulary as he was driving a Skoda Fabia on Demesne Road in the island’s capital on Friday, August 23.
He stopped on Orry Street, where officers spoke to him, initially about the condition of his vehicle.
However, they reported a smell of cannabis coming from the car and a drug wipe test proved positive for the class B drug.
After being arrested and taken to police headquarters, Norman gave a sample of blood which was sent to the UK for analysis.
When interviewed, the defendant told police he had smoked a joint with cannabis around three hours before driving but had not felt impaired.
On Friday, December 20, the blood test result was returned and showed a reading of 3.5 for cannabis, above the legal limit of two.
Defence advocate Paul Glover asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea and the fact that he had no previous convictions.
Mr Glover said that there had been no criticism of Norman’s driving, and he had only been spoken to by the police initially about the condition of the car.
The advocate asked magistrates to deal with the offence by way of a financial penalty.
Magistrates ordered Norman, who lives at Mona Drive in Douglas, to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.