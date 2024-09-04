Darren Michael Bardsley was already scheduled to be sentenced for another theft and is due to face two trials and a pre-trial review.
The bicycle, valued at £100, was stolen from an address in Castlemona Avenue in Douglas on August 11.
Prosecuting advocate Peter Connick opposed bail and asked for the defendant to be remanded in custody.
The prosecutor said that Bardsley was due to face a summary court trial on Thursday, September 5, after denying drink-driving.
He is then due for a pre-trial review on September 19 in relation to four alleged shoplifting offences, which he has pleaded not guilty to.
He is then due to face another trial on October 11, for common assault on a female and property damage, which he has also denied.
After the outcome of those, he is due to be sentenced for theft of two 70cl bottles of Jack Daniels from the Co-op in Duke Street, Douglas, which he has admitted.
He will also be sentenced for the bicycle theft after the outcome of his trials.
Bardsley, who lives at Mona Street in Douglas, is also currently subject to a suspended sentence, imposed in December 2023, for domestic abuse and common assault on a female.
He was represented in court by advocate Stephen Wood.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood refused bail and remanded Bardsley at the Isle of Man Prison.