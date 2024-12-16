A 31-year-old Anagh Coar man who threw a drink in the face of a woman at Quids Inn has been put on probation for a year.
Nathan Alexander Orme admitted common assault and was also ordered by magistrates to pay the woman £25 compensation.
A second charge of disorderly behaviour on licensed premises, which Orme had denied, was dismissed.
Orme, who lives at Anagh Coar Road, was said to have thrown the contents of a glass over a woman.
He was arrested and as he was being put in a police van said: ‘I threw a drink at someone because they were kicking off.’
When interviewed, the defendant handed in a prepared statement saying: ‘I’m deeply ashamed, it’s been a long time since I’ve been in that state.’
Defence advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin said that the offence had been a minimal common assault and that her client’s last conviction had been a year ago.
The advocate said that Orme had been working with the Drug and Alcohol Team and wanted to continue to get help.
Of the incident in Quids Inn, Ms Shimmin said that the defendant had initially been trying to diffuse the situation, and that on the night in question, it had been the first time Orme had drunk alcohol in a year.
A probation report said that Orme said he had been throwing the drink at a male rather than the female, but it had hit her instead.
The report recommended a period of supervision as the most appropriate sentence.
The court heard that Orme is already paying fines until July 2025.
Magistrates also ordered him to pay £125 prosecution costs, which he will pay, along with the compensation, at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits, after his previous fines have ended.