A Douglas man, who appeared in court on Tuesday, April 15, has outstanding parking fines totalling £16,085.
Liam Bradley, aged 32, of Lheannag Park, Douglas, was at Douglas Courthouse in relation to other matters, appearing before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood.
However, after his case had been dealt with, the court heard that he currently has 94 outstanding parking tickets, with the oldest being from 2017.
He was represented in court by advocate Ian Kermode and has now agreed to pay the parking fines at a rate of £200 per month.