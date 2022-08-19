Man with no licence was driving under the influence of cannabis
A man who drove while under the influence of cannabis has been fined £800 and banned from driving for two years.
James Thomas Sealey admitted the offence as well as having no driving licence or insurance.
Magistrates also ordered the 26-year-old, who lives at Keppel Road in Douglas, to take an extended test at the end of his ban.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that police saw Sealey driving a Ford Fiesta on Somerset Road in Douglas at 6pm on February 26.
He was initially stopped due to an issue with a defective brake light but checks found that he only held a provisional licence, despite having no supervising driver.
Sealey also admitted to police that he was not insured and that he had smoked a joint in the last 24 hours.
A drug wipe test proved positive for cannabis and he was subsequently arrested.
At police headquarters, a blood sample was taken which later produced a reading of three.
The legal limit for cannabis is two.
Defence advocate Peter Taylor asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty pleas and said that he had been offence free for around five years.
Mr Taylor said that Sealey had been honest and co-operative with the police and that there was no indication that his driving was poor.
‘Perhaps a few hours more and he would have fallen below the limit of two,’ said the advocate.
‘His grandma had gifted him the car and he impulsively chose to drive.’
Magistrates also ordered Sealey to pay £125 prosecution costs which he will pay, along with the fine, at a rate of £80 per month.