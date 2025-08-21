A man who crossed a closed road seconds before a racer sped past during the Manx Grand Prix practices has been jailed for 24 weeks.
Christopher Crellin barged past a marshal opposite the Ellan Vannin Fuels garage near St Ninian's on Tuesday (August 19).
The 38-year-old appeared before magistrates this afternoon, pleading guilty to entering onto a closed road, provoking behaviour, and being drunk in public.
Video footage of the incident, which has been circulating on social media, was played in court.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-jayne Dodge told the court that a marshal saw Crellin approaching at around 7.50pm.
She said that he had a ‘vacant’ expression, and she told him the road was closed, but he could use the bridge nearby to cross.
However, Crellin mumbled incoherently and continued to walk towards the marshal.
She said she told him to stop but he just walked through her, barging into her.
The marshal and other marshals shouted, but Crellin walked across the road, then swore at spectators who spoke to him.
A bike can be seen speeding past in the video, just after he crossed the road.
He was arrested in a nearby park, and was described as drunk.
Prosecutor Ms Dodge submitted that it had been a dangerous and deliberate act, which crossed the custody threshold.
She said that it was fortunate that the defendant, riders, and spectators were not injured as a result of his actions.
The maximum sentence for the entering onto closed roads offence is six months’ custody.
A probation report said that Crellin was aware he had embarrassed himself and the island.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers said his client had mental health issues and was in danger of losing his accommodation if he was imprisoned.
He told the court that, on the day of the offence, Crellin had been drinking, and had also taken his prescription cannabis, as well as other prescription drugs.
The advocate said it was accepted that the incident was at the more serious end of the scale for this type of offence, as the bike had come by shortly afterwards.
Mr Rodgers said that Crellin had a multitude of problems, with the majority being mental health related, which resulted in him drinking to excess.
‘We appreciate that the wider public will be calling for immediate custody, but ask the court to see it in the context of his problems.’
Magistrates told the defendant: ‘It’s beyond words how serious this could've been.
‘You put not only yourself in danger but riders and the public.
‘Your record of offending is appalling. You’re a local man and you should have known better.’
Crellin, whose address was not given in court, was sentenced to 16 weeks’ custody for crossing the road and 8 weeks for provoking behaviour, to run consecutively, with no separate penalty for the drinking offence.