This is the frightening moment a spectator is apparently seen crossing the closed Manx Grand Prix course during a live qualifying session - just seconds before a racing motorbike blasts past.
Footage widely circulating on social media seemingly shows a man step onto the closed road at St Ninian’s traffic lights, only a few metres from the Grandstand start line, during the evening session on Tuesday, August 19.
He can be seen strolling across the tarmac and onto the EVF Bray Hill forecourt.
A heartbeat later, a bike hurtles through to start a lap of the 37.7-mile Mountain Course.
Fans nearby can be seen remonstrating with the man as he leaves the roadside, as more bikes stream past.
Manx newcomer Blake Kelly, a full-time fire officer and popular rider, shared and criticised the incident on social media, describing it as a reckless risk to lives.
Officers said a local male is assisting with enquiries following the incident captured in the video, which has been widely shared online.
Police added they will continue to work with race marshals to prosecute individuals who ignore road closures, particularly where their actions endanger others.
On the official Isle of Man TT and Manx Grand Prix website, spectators are reminded that it is illegal to enter the course during road closures.
Walking on the TT Course during qualifying or racing is treated extremely seriously.
Offenders can be detained, brought before the courts and typically face fines - with imprisonment also a possibility.