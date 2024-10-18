A Glen Vine man has been fined £1,000 after admitting disorderly behaviour at the Outback bar.
James Robert Hinchcliffe also pleaded guilty to property damage after breaking a bouncer’s earpiece and ripping his T-shirt.
The 39-year-old said that the incident had been sparked by a woman grabbing his bottom.
Hinchcliffe, who lives at King Orry Road, had previously denied the two offences, as well as common assault, but on October 10, he changed his pleas to guilty to the first two charges, while the assault charge was dropped.
Prosecuting advocate Kate Alexander told the court that Hinchcliffe was at the Barrack Street nightclub in Douglas on June 2, at 1.20am.
He was involved in a row with a woman upstairs, who he said had groped him.
A bouncer intervened and he was escorted out, but Hinchcliffe resisted, pushing the bouncer in the chest.
They both fell on the ground and he then tried to grab the security man around the neck, but was restrained by other bouncers.
The incident resulted in the doorman suffering a scratch, his earpiece was broken, and his T-shirt was ripped.
When interviewed, Hinchcliffe told police he had been indecently assaulted by the woman.
Defence advocate Jim Travers asked for credit to be given for the guilty pleas and said that the most serious allegation had been discontinued.
Mr Travers said that the trigger for all of the incident was a female coming from behind Hinchcliffe and grabbing his backside.
The advocate said that, whether it was done in jest or to provoke a reaction, his client felt he had been indecently assaulted.
He said that he had turned and spoken to the woman, but unfortunately matters had escalated.
Mr Travers said that the grab could be seen on CCTV footage.
‘Whether he over-reacted, he has ended up before the court and the lady has not,’ said the advocate.
‘Once approached by security staff, he should have behaved in a more orderly fashion.’
Mr Travers said that the defendant had not intentionally brought the bouncer to the ground, and it had been something that had happened during the scuffle.
Magistrates fined Hinchcliffe £1,000 for the disorderly behaviour on licensed premises and made no separate penalty for the property damage.
He was also ordered to pay £50 compensation to the bouncer, as well as £300 prosecution costs, and will pay all amounts at a rate of £200 per month.