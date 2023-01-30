A woman who faces 13 charges has had proceedings adjourned for four weeks.
Wendy Elizabeth Megson, of Ballaradcliffe, Andreas, is accused of nine counts of benefit fraud, two counts of deception, and two counts of a charity offence.
The 61-year-old appeared in the court of General Gaol Delivery to give an update on her representation and continue proceedings.
Ms Megson did not have any legal representation present. However, she told the court she planned to go to London to seek representation.
Ms Megson did not answer to the name Deemster Graeme Cook addressed her as, telling the court that is ‘not my name’.
The trial is set to begin on June 26 and Deemster Cook warned that if Ms Megson had not acquired legal representation by then, the trial may continue.