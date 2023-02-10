Two men accused of aggravated burglary appeared in court today.
Callum Thomas Radcliffe of School Road, Onchan, and Gavin Patterson, care of Isle of Man Prison, are charged with stealing an ‘unknown amount’ of cannabis and cash from the Royal Court Lodge, off Royal Avenue in Onchan, on October 29, 2022.
The two were also accused of being in possession of a knife and a hammer at the scene.
Mr Patterson, appearing via live link from the prison, pleaded not guilty to the aggravated burglary.
Radcliffe pleaded guilty to the charges put against him.
Mr Patterson’s trial was set for July 10 and has been scheduled for seven days.