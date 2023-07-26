Two men have appeared in court accused of being involved in smuggling 375 grams of heroin to the island.
Shaun Robert Mulligan, aged 46, of Manor Woods, Douglas, is charged with being concerned in importing the class A drug to the island, possessing it with intent to supply, dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, and two counts of possessing criminal property.
He is yet to enter pleas to the allegations.
Frank Harrison, also known as Jones, aged 41, of Brisbane Street, Douglas, pleaded not guilty to being concerned in importing heroin to the island.
He also denies possessing the class A drug with intent to supply.
The drug offences are alleged to have been committed July 17 and involve 375 grams of the class A drug.
Prosecuting James Robinson said that, should the defendants be found guilty, they would be looking at a starting point for sentencing in double figures, so the cases were not suitable to remain in summary court.
Defence advocate Deborah Myerscough, representing Mr Mulligan, asked for an adjournment until August 8, to allow time to review the case papers.
Advocate Jane Gray, who appeared for Mr Harrison, agreed that the case should be tried at the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Committal proceedings will be held on September 19 for Mr Harrison.
Mr Mulligan made no bail application.
Bail was refused by High Bailiff Jayne Hughes for Mr Harrison and he is remanded in custody.