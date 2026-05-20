Two Manchester men have admitted involvement in smuggling thousands of pounds worth of criminal cash off the island.
Mark Robert Jones, aged 47, and Reece Roy Coley, who is 32, appeared before magistrates pleading guilty to conspiring to remove criminal property between September and December in 2024.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon said the two defendants were part of a greater conspiracy, and that the case should be sentenced at the Court of General Gaol Delivery, as one amount involved had been £14,860.
Jones, of Dutton Street, was represented by advocate James Peterson, while Paul Glover appeared for Coley, who lives at Keyhaven Walk.
Magistrates declined jurisdiction and the defendants, who are remanded, will appear at the higher court on May 22.