Two Manchester men who admitted involvement in smuggling thousands of pounds of criminal cash off the island will be sentenced in July.
Mark Robert Jones, 47, and Reece Roy Coley, 32, made their first appearance at the Court of General Gaol Delivery by video link on Friday.
They previously admitted conspiring to remove criminal property between September and December 2024 at the magistrates’ court.
The two defendants are said to be part of a wider conspiracy, with one of the sums involved totalling £14,860.
Jones, of Dutton Street, was represented by advocate James Peterson, while Paul Glover appeared for Coley, of Keyhaven Walk.
Social enquiry reports have been ordered for both men and they are due to be sentenced on July 7. They were remanded in custody in the meantime.