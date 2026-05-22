Harley Alex Dennis Cowley, 18, of Peveril Road, had previously denied the offence and was due to stand trial next month.
However, at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on Friday, Cowley changed his plea to guilty.
A previous court hearing was told Cowley punched a man several times.
The victim suffered a cut to the bridge of his nose, along with bruising and swelling to his face. However, Cowley submitted a basis of plea which was accepted by the prosecution.
Sentencing will take place on July 10 and a social enquiry report has been ordered. Cowley was bailed until then.