A 37-year-old motorcyclist has been fined £1,010 and banned from riding for 12 months.
Andrew Hall admitted having no driving licence, no vehicle licence, and no insurance.
Magistrates also ordered him to pay £50 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police went to an address at Cooil Road on February 14 where Hall’s 125cc motorcycle was parked.
Checks confirmed that the bike’s licence had expired in February 2021 and Hall’s provisional licence had expired in November 2022.
The bike was also not insured.
Hall gave a voluntary interview and admitted he had rode the bike to Cooil Road from his home, on Empress Drive in Douglas.
He claimed he was unaware that the vehicle licence had expired but said he had applied for a new provisional licence 10 days ago but had not received anything yet.
Hall also admitted that the bike was not insured.
When asked why he had been riding it, he replied: ‘Stupidity really, to get to work.’
Defence advocate Casey Houareau said: ‘Mr Hall accepts he made a very poor decision.
‘He puts it down to poor admin, but he has no excuse. He needed to get to work that day.’
Ms Houareau asked for credit to be given for her client’s guilty pleas and the fact that he had admitted riding the bike, despite no witness reporting him.
The court heard that Hall has a long history of motoring offences.
Magistrates ordered him to pay all amounts at a rate of £30 per week.