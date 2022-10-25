Motorcyclist refused to take a breathalyser test
A motorcyclist who refused to take a breathalyser test has been handed a suspended sentence and banned from the road for five years.
Craig William Tiernan admitted the offence as well resisting arrest, speeding, having no vehicle licence, and having no driving licence.
Magistrates sentenced him to four months in custody, suspended for two years.
The 38-year-old must also take an extended test at the end of his ban and complete a drink-driving rehabilitation course.
Prosecuting advocate James Robinson told the court that, on January 28, police clocked Tiernan riding a Yamaha 125 motorbike at 52mph in a 30mph zone at the old Ocean Ford garage site.
His licence had expired in August 2021.
On April 2, a civilian called 999 and reported that Tiernan had left the Bowling Green pub in Douglas riding a motorbike after he had been drinking.
Police then received a second call about a crashed Yamaha bike on Cooil Road in Braddan.
Tiernan was found at the scene and was said to be slurring his words.
He failed a roadside breathalyser test and was subsequently arrested.
However, he then became belligerent and struggled with police as they forced him into van.
Once at police headquarters, he swore at officers and refused to take a further breathalyser test.
On May 6, Tiernan was reported for driving a Ford Transit van without a supervising driver, despite only holding a provisional licence.
The court heard that he was on licence at the time of the offences after an early release from a sentence but probation had decided not to recall him to prison for breaching parole.
Defence advocate Ian Kermode handed in a mitigation bundle for his client and said that he was undertaking a bricklaying course at the Isle of Man College.
Of the motorbike crash, Mr Kermode said: ‘He does accept he had a few alcoholic drinks, but he was not heavily intoxicated.
‘He misjudged a bend and suffered concussion after hitting his head.
‘There was initial co-operation but he did become uncooperative.
‘The struggle was after being put under arrest as they put him in a van.
‘He was in pain and was taken to accident and emergency eight hours later.
‘That explains why he did resist, because there was pain and discomfort.’
The advocate said that this had also contributed to Tiernan not being in the right frame of mind when he refused to take the breathalyser test.
Mr Kermode continued, saying that if Tiernan was sent to prison he would lose his employment and that it would affect his bricklaying course.
The advocate said that Tiernan had been taken under the wing of a family and had been voluntarily helping prepare a property for Ukrainian refugees.
Magistrates also ordered Tiernan, who lives in St Mark’s, to pay £350 prosecution costs, due to preparation work done for a pre-trial review after he initially entered a not guilty plea to the speeding offence.