Cormac Smith, aged 22, of Beaumont Road, Ramsey, has been charged with causing serious bodily harm by dangerous driving.
The offence is alleged to have been committed on September 28 on Lezayre Road in Ramsey and can be heard only at the Court of General Gaol Delivery. He is yet to enter a plea.
He is also charged with careless driving on April 21 on the Mountain Road which he entered a not guilty plea to.
Committal proceedings for the more serious allegation and a pre-trial review for the denied allegation will be held on January 24 next year.
He was represented in the High Bailiff’s court by advocate Paul Rodgers.
Bail continues with conditions.