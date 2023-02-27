Richard Ewan Callow, aged 27, of Bride Road, Ramsey, has appeared in court charged with being in charge of a vehicle while under the influence of three drugs.
He is also charged with possessing a class B drug and having no insurance.
The offences are alleged to have been committed on December 30 and involve cocaine, its main metabolite benzoylecgonine, and cannabis.
He was represented in court by advocate Stephen Wood who said that Mr Callow wanted to check on insurance documents which he said had been provided to the police.
The case was adjourned until March 9.
Bail continues in the sum of £500.