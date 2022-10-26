Motorist drove over the limit and wasn’t insured
A 27-year-old drink-driver has been fined £900 and banned from driving for three years.
Thomas James Corlett was also fined a further £400 for having no insurance.
He admitted both offences and was also ordered to take an extended driving test at the end of the ban and complete a drink-driving rehabilitation course.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that police, acting on information received, stopped Corlett while he was driving a Mini Cooper on the Ramsey Road heading into Peel at 9pm on October 8.
He was described as smelling of alcohol and having glazed eyes.
After failing a roadside breathalyser test, a further test at police headquarters produced a reading of 82.
The legal limit is 35.
Mr Kane said that Corlett, who lives in Peveril Avenue, Peel, had been apologetic and cooperative throughout the process.
It was later established that the vehicle was not insured.
Defence advocate Paul Glover asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea and lack of previous convictions.
Mr Glover said that the vehicle had recently been bought and Corlett had insurance on another vehicle.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes also ordered him to pay £125 prosecution and he will pay all amounts at a rate of £100 per month.