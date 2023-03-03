A 45-year-old man who drove without a licence or insurance has been fined £750.
Gerald Nathan admitted both offences, as well as failing to conform to a traffic direction.
Magistrates also endorsed his licence with six penalty points.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that Nathan, who lives at Thorny Road in Douglas, was driving a Ford C-Max, on October 18 at 8.25am.
Police saw him go through a stop sign at Devonshire Road in Douglas and followed him.
He was stopped by officers at Braddan Bridge and admitted that he only held a provisional licence, despite having no supervising driver with him.
Nathan said that he had insurance, but this was invalidated by him not driving in accordance with a licence.
Defence advocate Paul Glover said that his client had no previous convictions and asked for credit to be given for his guilty pleas.
‘This was not a case of having no insurance, it was simply invalidated by not driving on a full licence,’ said the advocate.
‘There was no other criticism of his driving, other than going through the stop sign.’
Magistrates fined Nathan £550 for having no insurance, £100 for having no valid licence, and £100 for failing to conform to the traffic direction.
He must also pay prosecution costs of £50 and will pay all amounts at a rate of £50 per month.