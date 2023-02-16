James Anthony Scott, aged 37, of Windsor Road, Ramsey, has pleaded not guilty to driving while under the influence of cannabis.
The offence is alleged to have been committed on October 24 on the Mountain Road.
A pre-trial review will be held in summary court on April 11.
He was represented in court this week by duty advocate David Clegg who said that advocate Paul Rodgers would be representing Mr Scott going forward.
Legal aid was granted subject to proof of income.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500.