A 20-year-old has been fined £1,000 for careless driving and having no insurance.
Jake Plant admitted both offences and was also ordered by magistrates to pay £50 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that Plant, who lives on the Ballamodha Straight, Ballasalla, was driving a Volkswagen Polo on August 1 at Braaid Road in St Mark’s.
He lost control of the car which then rolled but no serious injury suffered.
During a police interview, Plant said that the vehicle had skidded but he was not sure why.
Plant opted to represent himself in court, declining the use of a duty advocate.
He told magistrates that the back end of his Polo had skidded and he thought it was as he drove from an old part of road onto a new piece of road.
Plant was also uninsured and said that the car belonged to his grandmother and that he had mistakenly thought he was covered to drive it.
Magistrates fined him £650 for having no insurance and £350 for careless driving.
He will pay all amounts at a rate of £100 per month.