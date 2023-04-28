A murder trial is at risk of being further delayed due to an issue with transferring the accused from the UK.
A trial had been planned for October last year, but this date had to be vacated through no fault of Mr Anderson.
The trial is due to begin on May 12, but Mr Anderson, who is on remand, is being held at HMP Stocken, in the West Midlands.
Today the Court of General Gaol Delivery heard that there was currently no guarantee that Mr Anderson would be transferred to the island in time for his trial, which is scheduled to last 12 days.
Displaying clear frustration at the latest development, Deemster Graeme Cook said the update was ‘unfortunate’.
When Deemster Cook asked the Isle of Man Prison’s principal security officer why the issue had occurred, she said that she had not been informed of the situation by her predecessors.
The issue has been exacerbated by the bank holidays and the authorities in England being busy with their own prison transfers.
Deemster Cook said that the trial could go ahead by live link, but this was not something he was keen to entertain.
Addressing Mr Anderson’s advocate Jim Travers, he said the defendant is ‘the author of his own misfortune’ by choosing to remain in England ahead of his trial.
Mr Travers said he understood that Mr Anderson was due to be on the island at the end of April or early May, but this was not now certain.
Deemster Cook, the Isle of Man Prison and Mr Travers agreed that anything that can be done to have Mr Anderson transferred to the island in time for the trial should be, with Mr Travers saying any options ‘should be explored’.
At Mr Travers’ request, the court agreed to plan for an update to be given by Wednesday next week, with Isle of Man Prison assisting where it can with the transfer.