A former Co-op manager accused of breaching Manx immigration laws has been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Zawar Hussain, 39, had contested committal proceedings, arguing there was no case to answer.
However, Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood ruled that the matter should properly be determined by a jury.
Mr Hussain, the former manager of the Co-op store in Crosby, has previously entered not guilty pleas to four counts of facilitating a breach of immigration law involving four non-UK nationals.
The offences are alleged to have occurred between August 2023 and September 2025. The prosecution claims Mr Hussain arranged for migrants from Pakistan to work at the Crosby store.
It is alleged that, in some cases, confirmation of employment letters were dated months before interviews had taken place.
The Crown also alleges that Mr Hussain, of Stowell Place, Castletown, was unable to demonstrate that the resident labour market test had been satisfied during the recruitment process.
In one case, it is claimed that an individual was hired directly without undergoing an interview.
Committing Mr Hussain to the Court of General Gaol Delivery, Deputy High Bailiff Braidwood said she was satisfied there was sufficient evidence on which a jury could properly reach a conclusion on each of the four charges.
Mr Hussain's conditional bail will continue pending his appearance at the higher court on a date yet to be fixed.
He has been granted bail with a £20,000 surety provided by his wife.
His bail conditions include residing at his Castletown address and surrendering his passport.
He must also not contact a number of witnesses in the case or enter either the Crosby Co-op store or Douglas mosque.
Mr Hussain told the court he intends to apply to vary his bail address to a property he owns on Castle Mona Avenue in Douglas.