A 53-year-old man has been fined £600 for possession of 184 grams of cannabis.
Ian Richard Watson appeared before magistrates recently pleading guilty to the offence and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Officers spoke to Watson and reported that a smell of cannabis was coming from his property.
After being arrested, during an interview at police headquarters, the defendant admitted the drug was his.
The total amount found was 184 grams, valued by police at £3,680.
Watson told police that he had bought it around three years ago, for around £350, but had not used it because it was ‘s*** weed’.
He said that he had been a regular cannabis user for many years.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers said that the drug had been for personal use only, and that the police had accepted that by only charging his client with possession.
Mr Rodgers said that Watson was now making enquiries about being prescribed medicinal cannabis.
Magistrates ordered the defendant to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £300 per month.