A 24-year-old Anagh Coar man has pleaded not guilty to a domestic abuse offence.
Aaron Paul Field, aged 24, of Anagh Coar Road, also denied property damage, relating to a porch door.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that it is alleged that Mr Field damaged a door at the property the complainant lives at.
He is also alleged to have tried to contact her numerous times, turned up at Quarterbridge car park where she was with a friend, banged on her car windows, and went to her mother’s home.
Mr Swain submitted that the case was suitable to remain in summary court for trial.
Defence advocate Casey Houareau agreed that the case should be tried in the lower court.
Deputy High Bailiff James Brooks accepted summary court jurisdiction and a pre-trial review will be held on June 27.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with conditions that Mr Field live at his home address, not contact the complainant, not enter her address, and not leave the island without court consent.