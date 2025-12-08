A nurse has been fined £500 for driving without insurance or a valid licence.
Twenty-nine-year-old Ian Njogu appeared before magistrates on November 27, and also had his licence endorsed with five points.
The court heard that he was stopped in a car on Loch Promenade in Douglas, where he lives, on August 29, and only held a provisional licence.
A passenger held a full licence, but not for long enough to qualify as a supervising driver.
Defence advocate Helen Lobb said Njogu held a full Kenyan licence, and thought he could drive on that, but had now passed his test here.
Magistrates ordered the defendant to pay the fine, plus £50 prosecution costs, at a rate of £100 per month.