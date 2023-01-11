A woman who abused a nurse at the hospital has been put on probation for 12 months.
The offender, whom Isle of Man Today has chosen not to mention because of her mental health issues, admitted an offence of threatening behaviour after she swore and threw a blanket at the woman.
The offender was already on probation at the time but High Bailiff Jayne Hughes revoked her previous probation order and issued a new one, meaning the 32-year-old will now be on probation for longer.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that the offender, who lives in Jurby, was in a room at accident and emergency on July 23.
She rang a bell to call a nurse but when the nurse arrived, she became verbally aggressive, swearing and throwing a blanket at her.
The offender then left the room and went into a corridor where she continued to shout and swear.
She was later interviewed by police about the incident and said that she could only remember shouting about mental health services, but couldn’t recall anything else.
She became upset during the interview and said that it was out of character for her.
The court heard that the offender was given a 12-month probation order in September 2022 for disorderly behaviour at the Commercial pub in Ramsey.
A probation report said that she had been keeping all her appointments and engaging with the order, as well as working with the Drug and Alcohol Team and mental health services.
The report recommended that probation continue and said that the offender would welcome the support.
Defence advocate Paul Glover asked the court to follow the recommendation of the report.
High Bailiff Mrs Hughes revoked the September order and imposed a new 12-month probation order to replace it.
The offender was also ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs which she will pay at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.