A 37-year-old man has admitted assaulting his partner and her daughter.
John Francis Rory Stephens pleaded guilty to two counts of common assault on a female and one of property damage.
However, he disputed the details of the assaults and a Newton Hearing, to settle the disputed facts, will be held on February 15.
Prosecuting advocate Rachael Braidwood told the court that Stephens was at home with his partner in Laxey on October 23.
They had both been drinking and went to bed at 10pm.
However, Stephens continued to drink, despite his partner asking him to stop.
At 12.30am, she again asked him to stop drinking, but he was then said to have become confrontational.
Stephens swore at her and when she pushed him away, he was said to have punched her.
He was then said to have pulled her to the floor by her hair and put his body weight against her neck area, which the woman said caused her to fear for her life.
She lashed out to try to break free but said that Stephens then bit her leg.
Her daughter then ran into the room and Stephens was said to have pinned the child against the bedroom window.
The woman pulled him away and the incident then spilled into the kitchen.
Stephens was then said to have grabbed the woman’s phone, after she told him she had called the police, and smashed its screen several times.
He left the scene but was later arrested.
During a police interview, Stephens handed in a prepared statement, claiming the woman had told him she hated him and to leave the house.
He denied any assaults and also said that the phone had been damaged at the woman’s workplace.
Stephens told police he believed the woman was saying the things to get him out of the house.
He then answered ‘no comment’ to further questions.
In court, after entering his guilty pleas, a basis of plea was submitted by defence advocate Paul Glover, in which Stephens accepted there had been a ‘scuffle’ and that he had bit the woman’s leg after she tried to kick him.
He denied that he had punched her, pressed on her neck or pulled her around the room by the hair, though he said he may have pulled her hair during the scuffle.
Ms Braidwood said that the basis of plea was not accepted by the prosecution and that it would make a material difference to sentencing.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes agreed and adjourned the case for the Newton Hearing to take place.