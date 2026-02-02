Three leading country blues musicians are joining forces for two special performances in the Isle of Man this month, bringing an evening of acoustic storytelling and virtuoso guitar playing to audiences in the south and east of the island.
English musicians Karen Macleod and Gerry Cooper will team up with Douglas guitarist and singer John Gregory for concerts at The Port, Falcon’s Nest, Port Erin, on Friday, February 20 and at The Institute, Laxey, on Saturday, February 21.
Both shows will be performed ‘in the round’, with all three artists sharing the stage simultaneously, swapping songs, stories and musical influences throughout the evening.
John said the concerts would appeal to lovers of acoustic music and strong songwriting.
‘These gigs will appeal to anyone who enjoys fingerpicked acoustic guitar music and songs with great stories,’ he said.
‘Gerry and Karen are wonderful musicians and it will be an honour sharing the stage with them.’
The concerts are being promoted by Live Roots Music IoM, now in its second year of bringing acclaimed roots, folk and blues artists to the island.
Karen is an accomplished fingerstyle guitarist and singer whose music draws on country blues, ragtime, American folk, bluegrass and original compositions.
She spent two years living in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia before travelling across the United States on freight trains, experiences that continue to influence her songwriting. Her latest album, ‘Low Road’, has received strong critical acclaim and was featured on Cerys Matthews’s Blues Show on BBC Radio 2.
Gerry, originally from Newcastle-upon-Tyne and now based in West Yorkshire, specialises in country blues from the 1920s and 1930s.
His repertoire is inspired by artists such as Blind Blake, Robert Johnson, Big Bill Broonzy and Rev. Gary Davis, alongside contemporary influences.
Tickets for Port Erin are free to reserve online, with donations welcomed on the night. Tickets for the Laxey concert are £10.
Full details are available via Live Roots Music IOM.